Arby's Is Making Vegetables Out of Meat Now Because It Has Lost Its Mind

The impulse to raise an eyebrow and walk away is strong here. But, I guess, if Beyond or Impossible can make "meat" out of vegetables, why can't Arby's make "vegetables" out of meat?
There are a lot of good answers to that question. However, they're all pointless. Arby's has already done it. It's called the Marrot, and it's a carrot-like product made out of meat. You're welcome. Maybe.
The chain that has said it isn't interested in digging into meat alternatives like many fast food chains are currently doing, is flipping the whole enterprise on its head. It has made what it calls "the world's first 'Meat Vegetable' or 'Megetable.'" Say it out loud. Megetable. It's a word-based diet. Once you've said the word it's almost impossible to want to put real food in the same hole that just said Megetable.
The product, which is not yet available in stores and may never be, is made from turkey breast cooked sous vide before being tossed in the oven coated in dried carrot juice powder. Arby's boasts that it's a good source of protein and Vitamin A, just like a real carrot.
Will this ever hit your local Arby's? Who knows. An Arby's representative tells Thrillist, "The Marrot is our first exploration into the Megetables category. It could roll out into restaurants across the country." So, maybe, but also there might be more Megetables on the way. Gird yourself.
