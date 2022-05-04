Arby's 2 For $6 Value Menu Includes the Chicken Cheddar Ranch Sandwich Now

The renaissance of value meals is upon us, thank goodness. On the whole, they've gotten a bit more expensive due to inflation, but that doesn't mean you can't find a good deal. Just look at Arby's. Its new, revamped two for $6 value menu features an impressive array of options, including the return of the Chicken Cheddar Ranch Sandwich.

The fan-favorite sandwich is made with fried chicken tenders, cheddar cheese, shredded lettuce, tomato, and parmesan peppercorn ranch sauce stacked between toasted sesame seed buns. You can get the sandwich on its own, as part of a meal, or on the value menu.

The value menu includes Chicken Cheddar Ranch Sandwich, Classic Roast Beef, and White Cheddar Mac 'n Cheese. You can choose any two items for $6.

The Chicken Cheddar Ranch Sandwich is only available at participating Arby's locations for a limited time, so make sure to check your local Arby's before ordering. Are you looking for something a bit more seasonal? Arby's also brought back its Pecan Chicken Salad Sandwich and Orange Cream Shake for the summer.