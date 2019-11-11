This Arby's Wants You to Control Your Children or Take Your Beef 'N Cheddar To Go

Kids, like Pomeranians, are only adorable when they're at peace. Otherwise, they're yappy, restless, and sociopathically disruptive. Nobody wants them around during a fancy night out at Arby's, that's for damn sure. And one Arby's in Elk River, Minnesota understands this well.
The franchise has issued an ultimatum to parents with chaotic children. The choices? Contain the kid, or go the frick home. The ultimatum was given via a note on the door.
"Notice: Only well-behaved children who can keep their food on their trays and their bottoms on their seats are welcome," said the note. "If you can't do this you will be asked to leave. Thanks."
In August of last year, we wrote an article about how Arby's quietly became fantastic. It seems they've become cocky now. Maybe it's our fault that they openly dislike your energetic little darling. I don't know.
All we know is that they feel bad about it now, because a spokesperson told KARE that they recognized the sign was insensitive, and it has since been removed. The spokesperson also said the staff involved with the sign were "disciplined."
So the kids will remain undisciplined, as is the millennial way. Sorry, childless folks. And for the parents, go ahead and check out our tips on how to survive going out to dinner with children.
