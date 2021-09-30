Arby's Is Releasing a New Rib Sandwich

It's been a bit since Arby's cooked up a slice of surprising meat—at least, for a fast food restaurant—like venison or pork belly. Still, it continues to prove it has the meats.

Its newest sandwich isn't a shot at the McRib, but it might vulture a few McRib fans. Arby's has announced the launch of the Real Country Style Rib Sandwich, which will be available nationwide starting on Monday, October 4. However, some people on social media have pointed out that it has hit their local Arby's a little earlier than expected. From the images released so far, it does not appear to be a slab of meat shaped into ribs but actual rib meat.

The roast beef palace is sourcing the ribs from the East Texas smokehouse Sadler's. It is even releasing a limited edition set of "smoked sweats," consisting of BBQ-colored sweatpants and a sweatshirt that have been smoked, to celebrate the partnership. The pork rib meat is also smoked. In fact, it's smoked for more than eight hours "over real hickory wood," the company says. The sandwich features that meat topped with melted gouda, crispy onions, BBQ sauce, and mayo on a toasted bun.

Like the McRib, it'll only be around for a little while, so be sure to get it before the end of October.

