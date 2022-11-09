You Can Now Buy Arby's Crinkle Fries & Horsey Sauce at the Grocery Store

Even though they were only recently introduced to the menu, Arby's Crinkle Fries have made an immediate impact. Now, no matter when you have a craving for some of Arby's Crinkle Fries, you can have them. The chain will now have Frozen Crinkle Fries available at select grocery stores, according to Brand Eating.

The frozen Crinkle Fries join the frozen Curly Fries which were released in grocery stores a few years ago. The new crinkle fries will also be newly joined in stores by Arby's Sauce and Horsey Sauce. Arby's Sauce is a barbecue style sauce, while Horsey Sauce is a creamy horseradish sauce.

The Crinkle Fries and two Arby's sauces will be available at Walmart, Kroger, and Alberstons stores nationwide.