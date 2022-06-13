This Arby's Deal Gets You 50% Off 2 Popular Sandwiches All Month

Good news for Arby’s rewards members: From now until June 30, you can get 50% off of a Smokehouse Brisket Sandwich or a Greek Gyro. If you aren’t a member, don’t fret. You can sign up through Arby’s website right now to take advantage of this deal.

Once you have your membership, it's pretty simple to get your half off a sandwich or gyro. You’ll automatically get 50% off either the sandwich or gyro when you purchase any other full price menu item. You place your order in store or through the Arby’s website.

For those uninitiated, here are the essential details on both sandwiches. The Smokehouse Brisket Sandwich is made with smoked beef, smoked gouda, crispy onions, mayo, and BBQ sauce all packed into a roll. The Greek Gyro is pita bread stuffed with gyro meat, vegetables, and tzatziki sauce.

The fine print of the deal is that only one half off sandwich can be ordered per customer, and the discount is only valid at participating Arby’s locations. To find your nearest store, you can use Arby’s store locator. Enjoy your discounted sandwich! I recommend pairing it with some curly fries or mozzarella sticks.