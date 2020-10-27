News Arby's Just Expanded Its Seasonal Deep-Fried Turkey Menu Three temporary menu items feature the groundbreaking deep-fried turkey breast.

Turkey and cranberries are the stars of Thanksgiving, and after proving that fast food could tackle deep-fried turkey in 2017, Arby's has continued to spread the holiday spirit. The sandwich chain just brought back its deep-fried turkey, which now extends to three items that will be available through the holiday season. The menu features the Market Fresh Cranberry Deep Fried Turkey Sandwich, the Market Fresh Cranberry Deep Fried Turkey Wrap, and the Deep Fried Turkey Club.

The Cranberry Deep Fried Turkey Sandwich (pictured above) has a traditional appeal, with sliced wheat bread, Swiss cheese, pepper bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo joining the deep-fried turkey breast and cranberry spread.

L: Deep Fried Turkey Club; R: Cranberry Deep Fried Turkey Wrap | Photos courtesy of Arby's

The Cranberry Deep Fried Turkey Wrap holds the exact same ingredients as the sandwich, only in wrap form instead of on bread. The Deep Fried Turkey Club feels the most fast food: deep-fried turkey breast, a slice of Cheddar, pepper bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on a classic star-cut bun. In case you're wondering how a fast food chain goes about holiday turkey, the breast is oven-roasted, then deep-fried. We're entering the season of giving, and nobody said you can't gift yourself. There's still plenty of time to taste your way through the menu.