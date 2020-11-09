Arby's Wants You to Put This Fried Turkey Pillow on Your Head

Sweet dreams are made of meats. Or something like that. Thanks to Arby’s, they really are. The purveyor of fast food meats just dropped a Deep Fried Turkey Pillow and it may be exactly what you need this Thanksgiving. Imagine wrapping your head in a fluffy Deep Fried Turkey Pillow as you doze off to dreamland. It doesn’t get much better than that, meat-lovers.

Arby’s designed the Deep Fried Turkey Pillow to slip over your head for “the best turkey sleep of your life.” It cradles your cranium and covers your eyes and ears to help drown out whatever may be going on around you. Plump turkey thighs on each side add additional padding and maybe some additional neck support.

The Deep Fried Turkey Pillow was available on ArbysDeepFriedTurkeyPillow.com for $59.95, but sold out at lightning speed. That’s to be expected—have you seen the thing? It’s glorious. You can still get your hands on one, though. Arby’s is currently staging a Deep Fried Turkey Pillow giveaway, meaning one of these could be yours for free.

All you have to do is pop over to the aforementioned website and fill out an entry form. You may or may not win, but you will definitely get 50% off any Turkey Sandwich or Wrap at Arby’s, and that’s a great consolation prize. More turkey, less problems. That’s our motto, anyway.