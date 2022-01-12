We Tried Arby's Diablo Dare & It's the Spiciest Chicken Sandwich in Fast Food

As someone that feels very strongly about her hot sauce (most food is just a vehicle for getting Cholula to my taste buds, TBH) I personally find that fast-food favorites like Popeyes and KFC go too easy with the heat. I want my spicy fried chicken sandwich to evoke something—a forehead sweat trickle at the very least.

Arby's agrees. In fact, that's exactly what its culinary team set out to problem-solve with its latest release: The Diablo Dare Sandwich, a fire-hot fried chicken (or 13-hour smoked brisket) sandwich topped with ghost pepper jack cheese, hot seasoning, fire-roasted jalapeños, pickles, mayo, and Diablo BBQ sauce all sandwiched between a spicy red chipotle bun. It's so hot, in fact, that the chain is giving away free milkshakes with it just to cool things off.

"This is not a sandwich for the faint of heart. [...] Our research tells us that consumers are disappointed by fast-food claims of spicy," chief marketing officer Patrick Schwing said in a press release. "We took that as a challenge by making sure all different types of spicy—the hot, the numbing, and the lingering—are combined to make the Diablo Dare a true test of how much heat you can handle. Arby's is setting a new standard of spice—when we say it, we mean it."

We decided to put the Diablo Dare to the test to see how it measures up to our other favorite fast-food sammies—and whether it can actually bring the heat.

When is the Diablo Dare available?

The Diablo Dare Sandwich made its debut at Arby's locations nationwide on Monday, January 10, and will stick around through February 6. You can get the spicy sando with a slab of crispy fried chicken or the brand's famed 13-hour smoked brisket.

What does it taste like?

It tried the fried chicken version of this sandwich, and let me tell you, the Diablo Dare is so much more complex in flavor than any other chicken sandwich I've tried thus far. Given my job description, there's been a lot—Burger King, KFC, Popeyes, you name it.

While the fried chicken itself doesn't quite live up the perfect crispiness of Popeyes—or BK even—there's something to be said about the sandwich's marriage of flavors. It's piled with sweet, crisp pickles and slathered in creamy mayo, which, in my opinion, adds a perfect balance to the smoky, spicy Diablo sauce. That's where the key difference comes, though, the sauce. It has not only got real heat (my tongue was finally tingling!) but it has a BBQ base that gives it a sweet, tangy note that pairs well with the other ingredients.

Is it actually spicy?

In short, yes. When I first sunk my teeth into the red chipotle bun, I worried about the other ingredients masking the spice to leave me disappointed like so many others, but the heat quickly caught up with me. So much so that even I—a self-proclaimed heat freak—had to take a sip of that free milkshake to cool my taste buds. It's safe to say Arby's accomplished its mission of "setting a new standard of spice."

Conclusion

The Arby's Diablo Dare is finally giving us spice lovers what we've been looking for. So if you can't handle the heat, get out of the kitchen—and don't order this jalapeño-topped, Diablo sauce-doused sandwich.