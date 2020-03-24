Arby's New Drive-thru Deal Gets You 2 Sandwiches for $6

Arby's gets lonely too. The old-school meaty sandwich maker and king of the curly fry needs your love, and longs to hear you whisper something crispy through its tinny drive-thru speaker. The chain just announced a 2 for $6 drive-thru deal, which will get you two sandwiches for less than the normal price of a sandwich and fries.
The promotion is one of many weekly drive-thru deals expected in the coming weeks, as the company shifts towards socially distant business practices that comply with local and federal responses to the coronavirus pandemic. This week's deal allows you to choose two of the following sandwiches:
- Crispy Chicken: Breaded chicken fillet, tomatoes, shredded lettuce, and mayonnaise on a star cut bun.
- Crispy Fish: Fried wild-caught Alaskan pollock filet, iceberg lettuce, and tartar sauce on a sesame seed bun.
- Classic Beef ‘n Cheddar: Roast beef, cheddar cheese sauce, and Red Ranch on a toasted onion roll.
The promotion will run until the end of the week at participating locations. To get the discount, just mention "Drive Thru Deals" when you order. And it also couldn't hurt to mention that you love your local fast food workers and hope they're staying safe.
If while during this deal you hit your Arby's threshold, cruise on over to a Wendy's drive-thru and get a free Frosty with your order. She misses you, too.
