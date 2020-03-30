Arby's Roast Beef Sandwiches are 5 for $10 This Week

A roast beef sandwich from Arby's is everything you need--it provides nourishment, it's large enough to make for a decent quarantine cuddle buddy, and you can get 5 for $10 at the drive-thru this week.
This new deal makes last week's two sandwiches for $6 offer sound like relative mortgage payment. The previous promotion did include more options to choose from, but the roast beef sandwich is the fast-food deli king's classic menu item--a familiar, reliable meal available for pick up that can feed a few right now or get stored in the refrigerator for a few days.
The 5 for $10 offer is available at participating Arby’s locations (find yours here) until Sunday, April 5. Mention "drive-thru deals" when you order to get the discount.
Other chains are offering deals for drive-thru orders right now, too: Jack in the Box is has a 25% discount for entire orders made via its mobile app, and Wendy's will give you a free Frosty with every order. There are also tons of perks for healthcare workers, like free Starbucks coffee and Krispy Kreme doughnuts.
Thrillist's Best (and the Rest): What You Actually Need to Know About Natural Wine
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.