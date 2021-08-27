Arby’s Made Its Own Dungeon & Dragons Dice

Arby’s has been on a roll lately, ensuring that customers are getting an extensively satisfying experience no matter what they are asking for. Whether it’s bringing back its popular Prime Rib Cheesesteak, releasing branded swim merch, or offering $1 kids meals, the chain is obviously aiming to please.

That’s never been more evident than with Arby’s most left-field release to date, Dungeons & Dragon Dice. According to Arby’s, there has been a vocal contingent of people begging the fast-food restaurant to release these dice after years spent building a loyal fanbase of gamers. The company obliged the request, offering a set of seven dice for $12.

“Take Arby’s on every adventure with these dice, each featuring a tiny signature Arby’s hat encased within,” Arby’s website stated.