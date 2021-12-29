Arby's Dropped a New Brisket Sandwich & Is Bringing Back Some Menu Favorites

Arby's is gearing up for 2022 with a few menu upgrades—some of which may even look familiar to fans. The fast-food brand is adding a new limited-time sandwich to its meaty repertoire, as well as bringing back a few fan-favorites.

Arby's is bringing back its seasonal Crispy Fish Sandwich ($4.19, though prices may vary by location). The sandwich features a crispy fish filet with shredded lettuce and tartar sauce on a toasted sesame seed bun.

The company is also reviving its White Cheddar Mac 'n Cheese ($3.99, though prices may vary), and its Mint Chocolate Shake ($2.99, though prices may vary). The smooth and creamy White Cheddar Mac ‘n Cheese is made with classic elbow macaroni and smothered in white cheddar cheese sauce. The Mint Chocolate Shake is a mint chocolate-flavored shake, served with a whipped cream topping and chocolatey-mint candy pieces sprinkled over a chocolate drizzle.