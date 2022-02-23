Arby's Introduces a New Spicy Fish Sandwich & Brings Back a Favorite

It's time for fish, especially over at Arby's. The chain is bringing back its seasonal Crispy Fish Sandwich and the King's Hawaiian Fish Deluxe Sandwich, as well as introducing a brand new item, the Spicy Fish Sandwich.

The Crispy Fish sandwich, a classic at the chain, comes with a toasted sesame seed bun, a crispy fish filet, tartar sauce, and lettuce. The fan-favorite King Hawaiian Fish Deluxe Sandwich has a crispy fish filet, Cheddar cheese, shredded lettuce, tomato, and tartar sauce stuffed into a toast King's Hawaiian roll.

The newest pescatarian option is the Spicy Fish Sandwich, which has a crispy fish filet covered with spicy seasoning, and is topped with roasted jalapeños, shredded lettuce, tomato, and tartar sauce, all piled on to a toasted sesame bun. It's the oceanic equivalent of the widely loved spicy chicken sandwiches that have graced just about every fast food chain's menu.

All three sandwiches will only be available on the menu for a short time, so if you've been looking to switch up your sandwich options, you'll want to head to your nearest Arby's pretty quickly. The sandwiches are available nationwide at participating restaurants. You can ensure your local chain has them in stock by checking Arby's website before heading over.

Curious about your fish sandwich options? Thrillist has a definitive ranking of the sandwiches at all your favorite spots.