Arby's Is Making 80-Proof Curly & Crinkle Fries-Flavored Vodka Now

On nearly every long-haul road trip of my life, I've made an essential pit-stop through the Arby's drive-thru for one thing: the fast food joint's top-notch Curly Fries. Now, my obsession with the crispy coiled potato strings is hardly a controversial one. In fact, the fan-favorite has earned Arby's a Fasties Award. But, the chain's latest spin on said fries? That might raise a few brows.

Arby's is entering the booze scene with the debut of two French fry-flavored vodkas, modeled after its famed Curly Fries and newly-released Crinkle-Cut Fries.

"Arby's recently added a Crinkle-cut option to accompany our iconic Curly Fries, providing another choice for fry-lovers," Arby's CMO Patrick Schwing said in a statement to Thrillist. "Though we've mastered the art of drive-thru fries, we wanted to take is one step further—by making them 80-proof. Being a potato-based liquor, this limited-edition vodka is infused with Crinkle and Curly fry flavor so Arby's fans can enjoy our menu from bag to bottle. And we've worked with Chef Justin Sutherland to create Arby's menu-inspired cocktails that pair perfectly with the new vodka flavor profiles."