Arby's Is Making 80-Proof Curly & Crinkle Fries-Flavored Vodka Now
The fast food chain is getting into the alcohol business with a splash.
On nearly every long-haul road trip of my life, I've made an essential pit-stop through the Arby's drive-thru for one thing: the fast food joint's top-notch Curly Fries. Now, my obsession with the crispy coiled potato strings is hardly a controversial one. In fact, the fan-favorite has earned Arby's a Fasties Award. But, the chain's latest spin on said fries? That might raise a few brows.
Arby's is entering the booze scene with the debut of two French fry-flavored vodkas, modeled after its famed Curly Fries and newly-released Crinkle-Cut Fries.
"Arby's recently added a Crinkle-cut option to accompany our iconic Curly Fries, providing another choice for fry-lovers," Arby's CMO Patrick Schwing said in a statement to Thrillist. "Though we've mastered the art of drive-thru fries, we wanted to take is one step further—by making them 80-proof. Being a potato-based liquor, this limited-edition vodka is infused with Crinkle and Curly fry flavor so Arby's fans can enjoy our menu from bag to bottle. And we've worked with Chef Justin Sutherland to create Arby's menu-inspired cocktails that pair perfectly with the new vodka flavor profiles."
In a tribute to the brand's Curly Fries, Arby's distilled its first bottle with cayenne, paprika, onion, and garlic, while the Crinkle Fries variety is crafted with real kosher salt and sugar.
If you dare to try the fast food-inspired booze, stay tuned for the November 18 drop, which is also when the Arby's menu-inspired cocktail recipes will be released via social media. For those that don't snag a bottle that first Thursday, there will be an additional release on November 22. You can purchase the limited-edition release for $59.99 on the official site.