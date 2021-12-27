We Tasted Lay's Vodka & Arby's French Fry-Flavored Vodka to See How They Compare

In a surprising turn of events, Arby's—a.k.a. the fast food chain famous for its award-winning fries—decided to take that fan-favorite menu item and give it a boozy twist. Thus, the brand's Crinkle Fry Flavored and Curly Fry Flavored Vodkas were born. But just when we were wrapping our heads around this unexpected new booze venture, Lay's decided to get in on the action, too, creating its own vodka iteration made from the very same potatoes as its chips.

Initially, I was as intrigued as I was repulsed. But could it be that bad? Arby's did sell out of its entire stock in a single hour and the Lay's site crashed upon its debut. My brain was bubbling with questions: What do the vodkas taste like? Do they mix well with cocktails? Are they any easier to sip plain?

I decided to do what any good journalist would do: Line up the shots, pour the cocktails, and take a deep breath—the latter for confidence.

Is the vodka available for purchase?

I've got bad news. Both the Lay's Vodka and Arby's fry-flavored vodkas were available as part of limited-edition releases, which means when they flew off those virtual shelves, they were gone for good. While we don't know for sure whether Lay's will be back as part of a restock (don't worry, we asked and are awaiting replies!), Arby's is already gearing up for another launch in 2022.

What do the Arby's Vodkas taste like? How about the Lay's Vodka?

To really understand the full flavor profile of both Arby's and Lay's own vodka blends, I decided to start with a simple sip of each. I kept a trusty Bud Light Seltzer Hard Soda nearby as a palate cleanser/escape route for my taste buds. Before lifting the glass to my lips, I took a regrettable sniff of the Arby's Crinkle Fry Flavored Vodka. To be fair, I'm not out here on the hunt for vodka-scented candles or perfume—it's objectively a not-so-great smell. However, the already potent vodka scent did not pair well with the subtle-but-present French fry aroma.

As for the taste, there was an immediate and discernible starchy flavor swirled into the vodka. It was oilier than, say, your typical Tito's, and featured the subtle saltiness you'd find in a fry—though, that's not necessarily a good thing, if you ask me. I can't even stomach a salt rim on my margaritas, so this could very well be a me problem. I simply found that the vodka flavor did not blend well with the starchy, savory undertones of the fry flavoring.

The Arby's Curly Fry Flavored Vodka was more palatable, in my opinion. It featured notes of cayenne, paprika, onion, and garlic that made the drinking process more bearable and wasn't quite as syrupy as its counterpart. It had a more complex flavor profile that could, however, couple well with a saltier beverage, like a Bloody Mary.

When it came time to try the Lay's Vodka, I was relieved. Unlike Arby's, this one doesn't claim to be flavored. Rather, it's a vodka made from the same potatoes as the brand's beloved chips. Promising! The sniff test eased my apprehension as well. It was remarkably less potent and *drum roll* so was the sip. It tasted like vodka! Normal vodka! While I can't say I've made it a habit of sipping vodka straight, this one did go down rather smoothly, which I'd like to attribute to those proprietary potatoes. Well, that and the expertise of Eastside Distilling, which knows a thing or two about creating great booze. It featured a crisp finish and went down easy, without a harsh burn, making it the kind of vodka that is great in a martini.

Do the vodkas mix well in cocktails? What about shots?

I decided to mix up a few vodka sodas (with a splash of lime, of course) to see how they went down. The results pretty much mirrored that of my straight sips. The sweet and savory flavors clashed, creating a collision of sorts between the citrus and bold fry seasoning. The Lay's vodka, however, blended well with my Canada Dry.

If you're sensing a trend here, good, there is one! The same applied to my shot test. I poured out tiny baby shots (hey, it's still a work day!) and gave it a go to the same results. Lay's passed while both Arby's vodkas will stay firmly planted at the back of my bar cart—maybe with the exception of a Bloody Mary brunch. Arby's take on vodka is simply less versatile.

Final thoughts

While the Lay's Vodka was a success, I'd, unfortunately, have to argue that, in my humble opinion, French fries should stay on fast food menus and out of cocktails. That said, those who like it salty might want to give it a go in their fave savory beverages.