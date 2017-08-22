Food & Drink

Arby's Is Slinging Giant Turkey Legs for the 'Game of Thrones' Finale

By Published On 08/22/2017 By Published On 08/22/2017
Courtesy of Arby's

Trending

related

These Insane New Hovercrafts Are Basically Jet Skis With Wings

related

Food Allergies Are Getting Way More Common and Severe

related

Why All the 'Uncharted' Games Are So Damn Great -- and 'Lost Legacy' Is Too

related

Don't Throw Away Those Eclipse Glasses

Between the epic return of fire swords, giving the world dragoneering like it's never seen before, and hammering home its best allegory, HBO's seventh season of Game of Thrones looks like it's about to roar to a soaring conclusion this coming Sunday night. Appropriately Arby's -- which could never be accused of shying away from medieval-sized helpings of meat -- is unleashing a special offer at selected locations before the season wraps up: Game of Thrones-style giant turkey legs

That's right, if you're able to get yourself to any of the nine Arby's locations in major cities below, you too can stuff your face like the Hound. This may even be license to walk up to the cash register to order, dropping yoiur voice down to a low, low register, and (politely) telling the cashier: "I'm going to have to eat every fucking turkey leg in this room." Or something like that. 

HBO

That may sound extreme, but it seems necessary. Per Arby's news release, its new Smoked Turkey Leg menu item "is seasoned with salt and brown sugar, smoked and then slow-roasted to perfection." It will be available in just nine cities across the country (listed below), and is "fit for a king or queen," states the release, which liberally riffs on the medieval speech used in Thrones.

They officially go on sale Sunday, August 27, the same day as the Game of Thrones season finale.

Fargo, North Dakota

1117 38th St. NW, Fargo, ND 58102
"A frigid land in the north with ruthless winters and relentless snowfall."

Los Angeles, California

347 East Main St., Alhambra, CA 91801
"A western land known for its bountiful amount of gold and riches. 

Seattle/Redmond, Washington

15115 NE 24th St., Redmond, WA 98052
"A land of storms, savaged by heavy rain and wind, with a coast of deep blue water."

Norfolk, Virginia

730 East Little Creek Rd., Norfolk, VA 23518
"A land of ships and sailors surrounded by giant vessels forged from iron."

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

4810 McKnight Rd., Pittsburgh, PA 15237
"A land of powerful rivers, defined by the trident of the Allegheny, Monongahela, and Ohio."

Phoenix, Arizona

2402 West Thomas Rd., Phoenix, AZ 85015
"A land of sand and sun, known for its harsh desert climate."

Denver, Colorado

1480 South Colorado Blvd., Denver, CO 80222
"A land of treacherous mountains divided by fertile river valleys with an abundance of stones.

Omaha, Nebraska

8429 West Center Rd., Omaha, NE 68124
"A land of fertile farms that provides many of the crops that feed the country."

Atlanta, Georgia

4415 Roswell Rd., Atlanta, GA 30342
"A land where the crown jewel of the Arby’s family, our headquarters, resides."

Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.

Eric Vilas-Boas is a writer at Thrillist and runs the animation website The Dot and Line. Follow him on Twitter: @e_vb_

Stuff You'll Like