Arby's Just Unveiled a Garlic Ribeye Sandwich

Arby's, once a frequent sitcom punchline, has its ardent supporters. Those dedicated lovers of smoked meats and curly fries might get excited about a new sandwich coming to the house of roast beef. This new one sounds like it is right in the chain's wheelhouse.

On January 23, the chain with a 10-gallon hat unveiled the Steakhouse Garlic Ribeye Sandwich, which it says doubles "down on their meat expertise," putting ribeye as the star of the show.

The sandwich features 100% ribeye thinly sliced. The meat is seasoned with salt, black pepper, garlic, and thyme. The pile of meat is topped with Swiss cheese, crispy onions, and a garlic aioli spread on the top and bottom of a toasted bun.

The company says fans can expect the sandwich to be on the menu at restaurants nationwide starting on January 23. It sounds basic, but also perfectly Arby's. Just like that Spicy Roast Beef Sandwich that Arby's launched at the end of December.