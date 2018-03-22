Arby's New Pile of Curly Fries Comes With a Gyro on Top

It was about this time last year Arby's introduced gyros with actual lamb to its menu. It was a limited-time offering, and it's back this year along with three new gyro-inspired items, including a bowl of curly fries topped with gyro fixins.
The three additions are brand new menu items as Arby's continues to overcompensate after that one dude said they didn't have the meats. The bowl of curly fries is topped with Tzatziki sauce, gyro meat (a combination of lamb, beef and Mediterranean spices cooked on a spit rotisserie), diced tomatoes, red onions, and gyro seasoning. The giant pile o'stuff fits with a spring trend of making plates of food that are just multiple menu items stacked into a calorie-laden mega dish. (See: Outback's rib-loaded bloomin' onion.)
Also hitting menus is the Greek Gyro Salad, which is the curly fries dish, 86 curly fries. The last item is a Super Greek Gyro Salad, which is the same as the Greek Gyro Salad but served with warm flatbread triangles.
The whole lineup of gyro meals will only be available for a limited time. So, if you need that giant pile of meat and fries, get to an Arby's before the end of April when it'll be phased out.
