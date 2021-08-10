Arby's Just Launched a Meat-Themed Summer Merch Collection

Summer is coming to a close, but there are still a few good beach days ahead. At this point, you've probably exhausted all your beachwear options, which means it's time for something new. Arby's has you covered with its meat-themed swimwear line.

The "Summer Swag" collection allows you to wear your love of roast beef (and other meats) all over your body. It includes several pieces that combine tropical patterns with Arby's famous meat-forward dishes. There are plenty of options, whether you're looking for a one-piece swimsuit or something to wear to your next backyard barbecue.