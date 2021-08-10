Arby's Just Launched a Meat-Themed Summer Merch Collection
Wear your Arby’s order on your swimsuit.
Summer is coming to a close, but there are still a few good beach days ahead. At this point, you've probably exhausted all your beachwear options, which means it's time for something new. Arby's has you covered with its meat-themed swimwear line.
The "Summer Swag" collection allows you to wear your love of roast beef (and other meats) all over your body. It includes several pieces that combine tropical patterns with Arby's famous meat-forward dishes. There are plenty of options, whether you're looking for a one-piece swimsuit or something to wear to your next backyard barbecue.
If you're more into bacon than roast beef, Arby's is offering a pair of "Body by Bacon" board shorts and a matching beach towel. For the sandwich lovers, there's a tank top that reads, "Sun's out buns out"—words to live by. Abry's also has you covered when it comes to accessories, which, let's be honest, make the outfit. The lineup includes bucket hats, reflective shades, and flip-flops, among other items.
You can order your Arby's summer swag in the Arby's shop, with prices ranging from $12 to $55. Then again, you can't put a price on fashion or the look on your friends' faces when you roll up in your "Beefy Aloha" bathing suit.