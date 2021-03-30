Arby's Introduces Crinkle Fries & Brings Back the Spicy Greek Gyro

Back in December, we learned that Arby's was testing Crinkle Fries in select markets around the country. The feedback must have been great because Arby's announced it will now permanently offer Crinkle Fries in stores nationwide.

Arby's has slowly transformed from a fast food afterthought to a serious industry player. Its Curly Fries are the best in the business, so it only makes sense that the chain would expand its tater offerings to include more finger food. According to the company, the Crinkle Fries are seasoned with kosher salt and the grooves in the fries provide added crispiness.

Through the month of April, Crinkle Fries are only $1 at Arby's to give customers an incentive to try them out.