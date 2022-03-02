Arby’s Double Stacked Reuben Is Back in the Spotlight for Spring

Looks like it's Double Stacked Reuben season at Arby's. Although a spokesperson for the chain said the sandwich is available year-round, some outlets are reporting that it's back on the menu. Either way, we're happy to report that you can eat one.

The news comes after the the exciting addition of three fish sandwiches and the debut of fast food’s spiciest chicken sandwich in recent weeks.

For those of you who may not be familiar with the Double Stacked Reuben, here’s what you need to know: The sandwich comes with seven ounces of thinly sliced corned beef, natural Swiss cheese, thousand island dressing, and sauerkraut—all piled into two slices of toasted marble rye bread.

The sandwich on its own is priced at $7.49, but you can also get a side and drink added for around $10.59.

Find your local Arby’s through the chain’s store locator.