Arby's New Diablo Dare Sandwich Is so Spicy It Comes with a Free Milkshake

Arby's is no novice to the fried chicken sandwich game. In fact, the chain's classic iteration is such a crowd-pleaser it landed among our Fasties faves. And while that sammie didn't win the crown, the fast-food joint is now turning up the heat by creating its spiciest sandwich yet.

Between January 10 and February 6, the Diablo Dare is joining Arby's menus nationwide. And while you can get the tongue-tingling sandwich with a slab of crispy fried chicken, the spiced-up sando is also available with the brand's famed 13-hour smoked brisket.

"We Diablo Dare you to try this new sandwich," chief marketing officer Patrick Schwing said in a press release. "This is not a sandwich for the faint of heart. [...] Our research tells us that consumers are disappointed by fast-food claims of spicy. We took that as a challenge by making sure all different types of spicy—the hot, the numbing, and the lingering—are combined to make the Diablo Dare a true test of how much heat you can handle. Arby's is setting a new standard of spice—when we say it, we mean it."