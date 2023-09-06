The Newest Arby's Location Is Only Accessible by Hiking

One of the best pleasures of hiking, if you ask me, is getting to the top of the trail and rewarding yourself with a tasty meal. Apparently, Arby's knows this well.

On Tuesday, September 12, Arby's is opening to the public its most remote location ever, which you can get to only by taking a nice hike through the Colorado Rockies, in the greater Denver area. Outdoors enthusiasts and Arby's lovers will be able to enjoy the gorgeous mountains at the end of summer, and marvel at the scenery while they make their way to a nice meal.

The so-called "Hike-Thru" will only be open for one day, and the experience will be available on a first-come, first-served basis. The adventurous initiative is a celebration of the chain's newest burger, dubbed Big Game Burger, which is launching on the same date and will be available at the new pop-up location. The burger is made up for a blend of venison, elk, and ground beef and topped with delicious crispy onions, pickles, Swiss cheese, and dark cherry steak sauce.

More details about the "Hike-Thru" experience and and how to obtain trail passes will soon be available here. And in case the burger isn't enough, Arby's newest location will also be selling limited merchandise. Both on-site and online starting on September 12, you'll be able to find socks, water bottles, hats, and hiking anorak jackets to use on your next hiking adventure.

If you can't make your way to the Rockies to participate in the hike, do not worry—you'll still be able to taste the Big Game Burger. For a limited time, the burger will be available in limited supply at your local Arby's starting from September 12.