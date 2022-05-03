Arby's Just Brought Back a Favorite Sandwich & Shake for Summer

Arby's is bringing back its seasonal and incredibly refreshing Pecan Chicken Salad Sandwich and Orange Cream Shake just in time for the summer.

The Pecan Chicken Salad Sandwich is made with diced chicken, red grapes, apples, celery, pecans, and mayonnaise, topped with lettuce on toasted honey wheat bread. It's the perfect sandwich for a hot day when anything right off the stove will only overwhelm you with heat.

To pair yours with your sandwich, you can also order the Orange Cream Shake, which is made with a vanilla shake and swirls of sweet and tangy orange cream syrup. It comes in snack, small, medium, and large sizes.

You can get the sandwich on its own for $5.79 or as part of a meal that comes with one side and a drink for around $8.69. The Orange Cream Shake starts at $1.99 for the snack-sized option. Both will only be available for a limited time at participating Arby's locations. To find the one nearest to you, head to Arbys.com.