Food & Drink

Arby's Is Adding Porchetta to the Meat Mountain

By Published On 07/24/2017 By Published On 07/24/2017
Arby's porchetta
Arby's

Trending

related

Southwest Reveals Flights With Insane Views of the Total Solar Eclipse

related

Newspaper Apologizes for 130 Years of Calling a Hot Dog a Sandwich

related

Microsoft Is Killing Off Paint and People Are Getting Wistful

related

What to Know About That Big 'Game of Thrones' Prophecy That Brings Jon & Daenerys Together

Stuff You'll Like

related

Amazon's Out to Crush Blue Apron With New Pre-Packaged Meal Kits

related

These Are the Best and Worst Cities for First-Time Home Buyers

related

Get a 59-Cent Stack of Pancakes Today for IHOP's Birthday

Someone might have questioned whether Arby's "has the meat" and made Arby's a little self-conscious. The chain, best known for its roast beef, has been going rapid fire through every meat it can think of like Christopher Guest naming nuts in Best In Show. Roast beef. Pork belly. Lamb. Venison.

Now, you can add porchetta to that list.  

Arby's Porchetta
Arby's

The image at the top of the page is Sadler’s Smokehouse in Texas. That's where Arby's gets its smoked meats, and those porchettas are about to get added to the meat mountain

A spokesperson noted that "one of Arby’s goals is to create first time experiences for guests," to provide opportunities to try new foods they've maybe never had a chance to try before. To that end, the porchetta is getting turned into Smoked Italian Porchetta Sandwich, arriving nationwide in August.

Arby's Porchetta
Arby's

For the uninitiated, Arby's describes the cured meat as "a pork loin wrapped in roasting skin-on pork belly."  The sandwich will feature porchetta that was smoked for eight hours, sliced and topped with provolone, lettuce, tomato, red onion, banana peppers, red wine vinaigrette, and garlic aioli on a toasted sub. 

If that piques your interest, you won't have to wait long to tear a chunk off the ol' meat mountain. 

Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.

Dustin Nelson is a News Writer with Thrillist. He holds a Guinness World Record but has never met the fingernail lady. Follow him @dlukenelson.

Stuff You'll Like