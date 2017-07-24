Arby's Is Adding Porchetta to the Meat Mountain

Someone might have questioned whether Arby's "has the meat" and made Arby's a little self-conscious. The chain, best known for its roast beef, has been going rapid fire through every meat it can think of like Christopher Guest naming nuts in Best In Show. Roast beef. Pork belly. Lamb. Venison.
Now, you can add porchetta to that list.
The image at the top of the page is Sadler’s Smokehouse in Texas. That's where Arby's gets its smoked meats, and those porchettas are about to get added to the meat mountain.
A spokesperson noted that "one of Arby’s goals is to create first time experiences for guests," to provide opportunities to try new foods they've maybe never had a chance to try before. To that end, the porchetta is getting turned into Smoked Italian Porchetta Sandwich, arriving nationwide in August.
For the uninitiated, Arby's describes the cured meat as "a pork loin wrapped in roasting skin-on pork belly." The sandwich will feature porchetta that was smoked for eight hours, sliced and topped with provolone, lettuce, tomato, red onion, banana peppers, red wine vinaigrette, and garlic aioli on a toasted sub.
If that piques your interest, you won't have to wait long to tear a chunk off the ol' meat mountain.
