Arby’s Brought Back the Prime Rib Cheesesteak

The more elusive a menu item is, the more we crave it. Arby's is obviously aware of this because the chain took its Prime Rib Cheesesteak off the menu back in August 2020, knowing that the collective desire for the sandwich would only grow in its absence.

Thankfully, Arby’s has put the Prime Rib Cheesesteak back on the menu, this time with both Classic and Spicy varieties. The classic comes with sliced prime rib steak, melted provolone cheese, onions, and fire-roasted red and yellow peppers on a sub. The spicy version of the sandwich is exactly the same, with the addition of spicy BBQ sauce.

There’s no guarantee that the item will stay on Arby’s menus for long, so grab one while you can. And if you’ve worked up an appetite in your rush to the drive-thru, feel free to make it a meal with an order of curly or crinkle fries and a drink. To make the meal extra special, you can always throw on your Arby’s swim trunks for the occasion.