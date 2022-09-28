Here's Where to Get the Pusha T x Arby's Collaboration

To celebrate the return of Arby's Real Country-Style Rib Sandwich, the chain again teamed up with Pusha T again. This time, the rapper heralded a new diss track and music video and an ultra-exclusive line of merchandise inspired by the sandwich.

The music video stars Ezekiel "Blue" Mitchell, the bull riding champion, and reminds the rest of the rib sandwiches on the market that there is only one truly great one: the Real Country-Style Rib Sandwich. The sandwich features Texas pit-smoked country-style pork rib, crispy onions, melted Cheddar cheese, and BBQ sauce, all piled into a toasted star top bun.