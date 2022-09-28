Here's Where to Get the Pusha T x Arby's Collaboration
The limited edition line is already starting to sell out.
To celebrate the return of Arby's Real Country-Style Rib Sandwich, the chain again teamed up with Pusha T again. This time, the rapper heralded a new diss track and music video and an ultra-exclusive line of merchandise inspired by the sandwich.
The music video stars Ezekiel "Blue" Mitchell, the bull riding champion, and reminds the rest of the rib sandwiches on the market that there is only one truly great one: the Real Country-Style Rib Sandwich. The sandwich features Texas pit-smoked country-style pork rib, crispy onions, melted Cheddar cheese, and BBQ sauce, all piled into a toasted star top bun.
"Rap Album of the year. Sandwich of the year. Simple as that—we both give you quality straight from the kitchen!" said Pusha T in a statement shared with Thrillist. "I love the work I've been doing with Arby's—this time around we have to chef up something different and give everyone quality country inspired merch to go along with the rib sandwich."
The clothing line, which includes a custom bolo tie, a long sleeve shirt, and a custom jacket, is available at Arbysrealcountrystyle.com. Act fast because some sizes of the jacket and shirt are already selling out.
