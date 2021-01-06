Arby's Roast Beef Sandwiches Are 5 for $10 Right Now
Looks like you might stick to that budget resolution after all.
We're still living through a pandemic, which means there's a lot we can't do—dine in doors, waste our money on overpriced tequila shots, vacation alongside throngs of other tourists. Now's the time to save, so you've got the cash banked up to do all of the above once things return to normal.
Arby's is helping us do just that—while still providing plenty of food to ward off any hanger in 2021. The purveyor of those glorious curly fries is bringing back what is quite possibly the best bang for your buck. You can now get five roast beef sandwiches for just $10. You read that right. That calculates for $2 a pop.
The classic sandwich features thin-sliced roast beef on a toasted sesame seed bun with your choice of Horsey Sauce or Arby's Sauce. And though we don't know how long you'll have the chance to score the deal, last year's was a blink and you'll miss it situation, leaving menus within the week. Don't waste any time.
Arby's isn't, however, the only fast food joint tempting cooking resolutions this month. Popeyes brought back its Rip'n Chicken Big Box, with crispy strips, two sides, and a drink for just $6 while Little Caesars is giving us $5 off delivery orders for the entire month.
Want More Food Deals?Here's our huuuuuuuge running list of all the free food you can get right now, as well as the best reward programs, birthday freebies, gift card offers, deals on food for kids, food delivery, and alcohol delivery deals you'll find. If you want a little more than, say a free taco, we also have you covered with a long list of meals you can get at fast food chains under $5. You're welcome.
Additionally, we've put together a list of places offering free food to healthcare workers and first responders during the COVID-19 outbreak.
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.