Arby's Roast Beef Sandwiches Are 5 for $10 Right Now

We're still living through a pandemic, which means there's a lot we can't do—dine in doors, waste our money on overpriced tequila shots, vacation alongside throngs of other tourists. Now's the time to save, so you've got the cash banked up to do all of the above once things return to normal.

Arby's is helping us do just that—while still providing plenty of food to ward off any hanger in 2021. The purveyor of those glorious curly fries is bringing back what is quite possibly the best bang for your buck. You can now get five roast beef sandwiches for just $10. You read that right. That calculates for $2 a pop.

The classic sandwich features thin-sliced roast beef on a toasted sesame seed bun with your choice of Horsey Sauce or Arby's Sauce. And though we don't know how long you'll have the chance to score the deal, last year's was a blink and you'll miss it situation, leaving menus within the week. Don't waste any time.