Arby's Just Launched a New Spicy Roast Beef Sandwich

Arby's has a new item on the menu for anyone craving a sandwich with an extra kick of flavor. The Spicy Roast Beef Sandwich is now available nationwide, and can be considered a step down on the spicy level compared to the chain’s Diablo Dare, according to Chew Boom.

The Spicy Roast Beef Sandwich comes with thinly sliced roast beef covered in a fiery seasoning, lettuce, jalapeños, and spicy mayo sauce all packed into a toasted sesame roll. The price of the sandwich will depend on your location, but where I'm at in New York City it’s listed as a medium-sized combo for $9.25. A la carte, the sandwich is $5.29.

You can check the price and find your nearest Arby's location at Arbys.com. The sandwich is listed on the Limited Time section of the menu, so if you want to try this spicy option, I'd suggest heading to your nearest Arby's sooner rather than later.