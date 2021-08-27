This Arby's Deal Gets You a Kids Meal for $1

In support of Hunger Action Month, Arby’s is giving back this school year. The goal is to provide 1 million meals to kids in need, so Arby’s is currently offering $1 Kids Meals with each meal purchased.

The fast food chain and Arby’s Foundation are partnering with No Kid Hungry to reach its goal. For each Kids Meal sold, Arby’s will make a donation to the Arby’s Foundation.

In late June, Arby’s upgraded its Kids Meal to include 4-piece white meat chicken nuggets, crinkle fries seasoned with kosher salt, and a drink choice between apple juice drink or low-fat milk.

If you're interested in the promotion, you’d better get a move on. Arby’s locations are participating nationwide through September 26, 2021.