Arby's Adds Sweet Potato Waffle Fries to Menus Nationwide

There are two types of people in this world: those who actually reserve their appetite for the entrée and those who treat French fries like the main event. The good news for that latter camp? Arby's is debuting a brand new side that is more than deserving of your full attention.

The American-style fast food joint is adding waffle-cut, deep-fried sweet potato fries to menus nationwide. Though the side was originally introduced in May 2019 as part of a trial run in select markets, now we can all get in on the action. The only caveat? The sweet potato waffle fries won't be sticking around permanently.

But as far as sides go, Arby's is never playing. The chain's classic curly fries are always a must, but the menu also features fried jalapeño peppers stuffed with cream cheese, potato cakes, mozzarella sticks, even a loaded curly fry plate that's doused in melty cheddar cheese, pepper bacon, and a parmesan peppercorn ranch sauce.