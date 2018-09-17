Arby's Is Giving Out Free Sandwich Tattoos and Yes, They're Real

It sure seems like Arby's is covertly coming after Subway. Not just because its new ad campaign -- featuring an Arby's hotline with the voice of comedian H. Jon Benjamin -- is focused explicitly on sandwiches. But because it appears to be working hard to change what you think of when you hear the phrase "sandwich artist." (That's a Subway trademark.)
Last week, the home of the meat mountain had an artist making portraits out of sandwich fixin's. Now, it's hiring an artist to draw sandwiches. Rather, they've hired renowned tattoo artist Miguel ‘Uzi’ Montgomery to give people Arby's-themed tattoos from a flash sheet he designed.
The Long Beach-based artist will be inking Arby's lovers at Port City Tatto on Saturday, September 22. Stop in (and expect a line) to get a free tattoo from Montgomery. Pick a design from the flash sheet below -- shared exclusively with Thrillist -- and then know you just became the person in your friend circle who will be known for a deep love of Arby's.
Who would get a fast food-branded tattoo? We'll find out over the weekend, but there are certainly plenty of people who think Arby's is way underrated. Will that love of gyros and roast beef actually translate to a tattoo of an eagle with a curly fries body? Yes. You know people are going to get that.
If you're lamenting not being in Long Beach to get a gushing sauce packet on your palm, the flash sheet is available for download. You can bring in the bulging-eye wolf with a beef and cheddar to your local tattoo shop. It won't be free unless you're at Port City, but you could ask your local shop if they'd do one of these cheesy designs during their next Friday the 13th or Halloween tattoo promotion. You might get lucky. Your mother will surely be proud no matter how you get your tattoo.
