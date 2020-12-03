Arby’s Is Making New Crinkle Fries and Boneless Wings

Arby’s always boasts about its meats. After all, its slogan is “We have the meats.” But perhaps its most important contribution to fast food doesn’t contain any meat at all: its delicious curly fries, which we previously ranked as the best in the game. So, the recent news that the chain is working on a new kind of fries is a big deal.

Aryb’s is testing new Crinkle Fries as well as boneless wings at its locations in Syracuse, New York; Evansville, Indiana; Augusta, Georgia; and Greensboro, North Carolina. The wings come in two flavors, Spicy Buffalo and Hot Honey, and depending on the market, you can order them together with the fries or separately for around $5-$6, according to an Aryb's spokesperson.