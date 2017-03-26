Arby's Will Serve Traditional Greek Gyros With Lamb

Arby's has been slinging gyros since 2014 when it became the largest chain to offer the traditional Greek sandwich. Only, Arby's wasn't really doing them all that traditionally. It was a "gyro." The menu items were basically deli sandwiches singing the chorus to a David Bowie classic, "We could be gyros."

But no longer are gyros (yeer-o, not ji-ro or guy-ro) getting short shrift at Arby's. For a limited time, the fast-food chain best known for its roast beef will offer traditional gyros. The new product features a blend of lamb and beef with Mediterranean spices as well as lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, tzatziki sauce, and Greek seasoning.