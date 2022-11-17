Arby's Wagyu Steakhouse Burger Is Back Following a Successful Summer Launch

Wagyu beef is perhaps the most elusive and exclusive meat on the planet. The name collectively represents four Japanese beef cattle breeds known for their exquisitely marbled fat, which ultimately translates to an incredible umami experience. No one would expect such a delicacy to be served at your local Arby's. But in these modern times, just about anything is possible.

Arby's Wagyu Steakhouse Burger was introduced as a limited-time menu item back in May, and to say it was well received would be the ultimate understatement. The fast food chain told BrandEating.com that it sold out of its Wagyu option six weeks earlier than anticipated.

Now the beefy star is all set to return to the spotlight. The Arby's Wagyu Steakhouse Burger will be available to order again at participating Arby's locations on November 21.

The boujee burger patty weighs a little over half a pound, 6.4 ounces to be exact, and is made up of a blend of 51% American Wagyu and 49% ground beef. It's cooked sous vide-style and topped with classic fixings like American cheese, shredded lettuce, tomato, pickles, and red onion, finished with a signature sauce and tucked between golden brioche buns.

Another version of the burger will be available to order if that doesn't already sound appetizing enough. That one includes bacon and replaces the signature sauce with a parmesan peppercorn ranch. The price for the original option is $6.99 but will vary by location, and of course, you can expect to shell out a bit more for the bacon-ranch option.

There's no word yet on just how long the Wagyu burger will stay on the menu, so grab one while you can.