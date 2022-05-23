Arby's First-Ever Cheeseburger Is Here, and It's Made with Wagyu Beef

Arby’s is branching out. For the first time ever, the chain famous for its meats is adding a cheeseburger to its already meaty menu. No, for real—a cheeseburger. From the same chain that gave us top-notch curly fries and Horsey Sauce. What a world.

Dubbed the Wagyu Steakhouse Burger, the new menu item is coming to the Arby’s menu for a limited time starting May 23. While it might sound a bit mismatched to have a fast food chain’s name and Wagyu beef in the same sentence, it's a little less surprising when Arby’s is making the statement.

The Wagyu Steakhouse Burger is made with a blend of American Wagyu and ground beef. Wagyu beef originated in Japan, and the Wagyu that Arby’s is using is a “cross between Japanese Wagyu and high-quality continental breeds of cattle,” according to a statement shared with Thrillist.

“Boring Burgers are a fast-food staple, so Arby’s felt compelled to raise the bar with a Wagyu Steakhouse Burger. Instead of focusing on making billions of mediocre burgers, we’re taking a stance on high-quality meat that deserves to be cooked properly,” Patrick Schwing, chief marketing officer at Arby’s, said in a press statement.

Coming in at 6.4 ounces, the burger is, as Arby's claims, 50% larger than the McDonald’s Quarter Pounder. It's cooked sous vide-style, topped with American cheese, shredded lettuce, tomato, pickles, red onion, a special burger sauce, and stacked into a buttery brioche bun. It'll set you back around $5.99, though prices tend to vary from region to region. There’s also the option to add bacon and ranch. You're at Arby's after all; might as well add some more meat.

You can get your hands on this unexpected burger from now through July 31, according to the chain, so be sure to add it to your summer burger bucket list.