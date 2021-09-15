Paris' Arc de Triomphe Is Now Covered in Huge Sheets of Fabric

Tourists hoping to catch a glimpse of the Arc de Triomphe in all its glory are out of luck. At least, for now. The famous archway will be temporarily wrapped in fabric as part of an art installation in Paris.

The installation, set to open September 18 and run through October 3, was originally dreamed up by the late artist Christo and Jeanne-Claude, his partner, according to Insider. It's called "Wrapped," the artist's website reveals, and it was initially set to debut in 2020. The art installation was delayed as a result of the pandemic, however.

According to the website, creating this work of art wasn't easy. It required 269,098 square feet of polypropylene recyclable fabric and 22,966 feet of rope. After all, the Arc de Triomphe isn't exactly small. It stands a whopping 164 feet tall and 148 feet wide.