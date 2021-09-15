Paris' Arc de Triomphe Is Now Covered in Huge Sheets of Fabric
The landmark has been covered in the name of art.
Tourists hoping to catch a glimpse of the Arc de Triomphe in all its glory are out of luck. At least, for now. The famous archway will be temporarily wrapped in fabric as part of an art installation in Paris.
The installation, set to open September 18 and run through October 3, was originally dreamed up by the late artist Christo and Jeanne-Claude, his partner, according to Insider. It's called "Wrapped," the artist's website reveals, and it was initially set to debut in 2020. The art installation was delayed as a result of the pandemic, however.
According to the website, creating this work of art wasn't easy. It required 269,098 square feet of polypropylene recyclable fabric and 22,966 feet of rope. After all, the Arc de Triomphe isn't exactly small. It stands a whopping 164 feet tall and 148 feet wide.
This is one of several similar installations from the artist duo that have popped up around the world. Travel & Leisure reported that Christo's work has been on display in Central Park, on the Australian coast, and in Berlin at the Reichstag parliament building.
Per Insider's reporting, this installation was a long time coming. Christo and Jeanne-Claude first came up with the concept and early sketches in 1961. Jeanne-Claude died in 2009 and Christo made the move to make their concept a reality a decade later. Christo died in May of 2020.
"Thirty-five years after Jeanne-Claude and I wrapped the Pont-Neuf, I am eager to work in Paris again to realize our project for the Arc de Triomphe," Christo said, according to a 2019 report from Art News.
The installation took 12 weeks to complete and is more than just some fabric wrapped around the Parisian landmark. When it opens, the installation will feature a free photographic exhibition that will be on display on the banks of the Seine. It will feature pictures of more than 20 of the couple's most well-known projects.