It's Gonna Be Cold as Shit This Weekend

Remember the winter of 2013-2014, when a stretch of icy weather known as the “Polar Vortex” seized much of the Northeast, turning the region into a forlorn tundra? Although the term Polar Vortex wasn’t originally a meteorological term -- it was conceived by people on social media with a really great knack for branding -- CNN notes similar weather patterns are returning to America this weekend. That’s right, get ready to shiver your little mittens off.

Experts are warning us to brace for an Arctic Blast, with CNN meteorologist Rachel Aissen explaining on the network: "This week's dangerous cold will sweep the country from Bismarck to Boston with -10 to -35 degree wind chills expected…at -35 degrees, wind chills takes only 10 minutes for frostbite to occur."