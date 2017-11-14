An 'Are You Afraid of the Dark' Horror Movie Is Coming

Get ready to calm the nerves of your easily spooked inner child, because a beloved show that helped instill fear and horror into the subconscious of an entire generation of NIckelodeon viewers is coming back to haunt movie theaters. That's right, the hit '90s spooky stories series Are You Afraid of the Dark is being adapted into a feature film.
News of the reboot dropped Tuesday after it was announced that the hit anthology series, which ran from 1992-1996 on Nickelodeon and was briefly rebooted in 1999, is being reimagined as a movie by Paramount Players, per a report in Variety. And in case you're concerned that the AYAOTD-caliber scary stories that freaked you out as a kid back then are going to seem lame and silly now, you'll be happy to know that this feature-length adaptation is being penned by Gary Dauberman, the same guy who wrote the new version of IT and a man who's clearly capable of concocting a pants-shittingly scary modern horror story.
For those who need a refresher on the show's premise, it involved a group of teens known as the Midnight Society, who would meet regularly to tell scary stories around a campfire in the woods. That served as the jump-off for each new episode, which over the course of the show's run starred a number of fledgling now-famous stars including Ryan Gosling, Neve Campbell, Hayden Christensen, and Elisha Cuthbert.
At the moment, there are still no details about the film's potential plot or actors attached to the project, but following the mega-success of It this past summer, it wouldn't be crazy to see some high profile names jump on board.
h/t Variety
