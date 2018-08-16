Ariana Grande Got a Piggyback Ride During 'Carpool Karaoke'

Based on watching the Late Late Show, it'd be fair to assume you might run into James Corden driving around Los Angeles and singing on any given day. His "Carpool Karaoke" segment has been going on for a really long time. Yet, it keeps working because of the host's childlike excitement about every guest on "Carpool Karaoke."
On Wednesday night's episode, Corden welcomed Ariana Grande to his roving sing-a-long. (She appears to be down for the occasional off-kilter talk show segment.) The two drove around and sang Grande songs like "No Tears Left to Cry," "Dangerous Woman," and "Side to Side."
Mid-drive the pair deciding to grab a little food. So, naturally, Corden carried Grande on his back into a Starbucks. (If they waited a day, they could have grabbed that BOGO deal, because they're probably both very thrifty and looking for deals like that.) Grande explained to people in the shop that this is how she lives. She'll only go somewhere if she's being carried. Also, she did the thing. She ordered a grande.
They ended the segment with promises that Corden and Grande would start a band that only plays Broadway songs, which was immediately followed by a round of "Suddenly Seymor" from "Little Shop of Horrors." That's almost as good as ending your segment in a helicopter. Almost.
'Are You Afraid of the Dark' Is Coming Back as a Movie
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.