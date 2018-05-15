Fallon and Ariana Grande Played Music Using Cardboard and the Nintendo Switch

The return of the NES Classic isn't the only thing Nintendo is brewing. In one of its stranger creations, you can build cardboard attachments for your Nintendo Switch to create new instruments and controller for the Switch. It's called the Labo, and it's showcased in a new twist to Jimmy Fallon's "Classroom Instruments" segment.
Usually, the segment features Fallon and the Roots performing with a guest musician using toy instruments. (Or, in the case of Migos, office supplies.) However, when Fallon and friends brought back the segment on Monday, they did something different. They used the Nintendo's Labo -- basically cardboard plus the Nintendo Switch in various configurations you have to build yourself -- to perform Ariana Grande's new single "No Tears Left to Cry."
They also wore jumpsuits and moved mechanically so it seems like Mark Mothersbaugh choreographed the whole thing.
It doesn't sound like "Classroom Instruments" normally does. The Tonight Show even added a note to the video's description to let people know the music was played live because it's a different level than the tinny instruments they're usually playing.
"We made a full-on band using Labo," Fallon told IGN. "I love that Nintendo does stuff like this. I mean what is this? Why would you even think of this? Only they could do something like this." He says Nintendo helped them build everything out. That isn't surprising since reviews of Labo have said it's cool but can be a little complicated to set up.
