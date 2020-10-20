AriZona Iced Tea Is Launching Its Own Line of Hard Seltzers & They Come in the Big Can

Are you even really a company in 2020 if you don't have your own line of hard seltzers?

AriZona has teamed up with Heineken to make sure that AriZona is a company. It will have a hard seltzer. AriZona SunRise Hard Seltzer will be released early in 2021, and it'll come in either a variety pack or, like AriZona Iced Teas, a single-serve 19.2-ounce can. You'll soon find the seltzer with a "splash of real fruit" in four flavors: Mucho Mango, Cherry Punch, Lemon, and Grapefruit.

"Most of the current hard seltzers on the market are clear, with similar flavor profiles," said Jonnie Cahil, SVP and Chief Marketing Officer for Heineken USA, "so we jointly saw an opportunity to add a splash of fruit to the category as we know consumers are looking for real ingredients and great taste."

The 11.5-ounce cans in the variety pack will have 100 calories per can, which is pretty much the standard in hard seltzer at this point, and an ABV of 4.6%. This isn't the first time AriZona has graced the outside of a can with alcohol. That includes the Hard Green Tea that was released earlier this year. (In addition to its sparkling water and Razor Scooters released in 2020.) The can design makes it look like you could probably sip one through a Zoom meeting with the can turned at the right angle. That'll be a big victory for your late-day boredom in the new year.