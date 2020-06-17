AriZona Iced Tea Is Unleashing New Sparkling Waters, Including an Arnold Palmer

Bodega staples have been launching hard seltzers left and right. It's not weird to see a familiar label come out with a bubbly water of some kind. You've got Four Loko Seltzer, PBR has very hard seltzer, Bud Light and Natty Light have done it, too. However, AriZona's new launch is just actually sparkling water, and it's lack of alcohol almost feels kind of novel at this point. (Though, you'd drink the hell out of an AriZona hard seltzer, wouldn't you?)

The company has shared with Thrillist plans to launch a line of sparkling waters called Sante Fé. There are five flavors with real fruit juice that will begin rolling out to stores on June 17, and that includes what they attest is the first and only canned sparkling Arnold Palmer.

The 20-calorie cans of Sante Fé will come in Arnold Palmer, Lemon, Pink Grapefruit, Raspberry Lime, and Orange Mango.

"AriZona Beverages always strives to deliver the most on-trend beverages to our consumers," Wesley Vultaggio, CCO of AriZona Beverages, said in a statement. "Santa Fé is designed to delight those looking for healthier options, and is sure to deliver on taste."

Just like it's older relative, these new drinks will be released in big ol' single-serve 16-ounce cans. Though, you'll also be able to grab 'em in a 12-pack like La Croix, in case you're going to do some kind of socially distant summer activity that involves tossing a sparkling water to a friend.