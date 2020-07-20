News Razor Now Has Scooters That Look Like Sriracha, AriZona Tea & Takis For the first time, Razor is making collaborative designs on its scooters.

Courtesy of Razor

Kick scooters are inescapable 20 years after Razor launched. Still, it's not easy to scoot around town while simultaneously letting people know spicy chips are a big part of your identity. You could scoot and yell, "I love Takis!" Though, that feels a little on the nose. Alternatively, you could get after one of Razor's first-ever collaboration series scooters. The limited-edition scooters include designs inspired by AriZona Iced Tea, Takis, Sriracha, and Sharpie. Each of the scooters, which will run you $99.99, will be available for just a little while at Target and Razor.com.

Courtesy of Razor

"AriZona Iced Tea, Sharpie, Sriracha, and Takis are culturally influential brands that represent more than just their respective products," said Jim Wagner, President of the foldable scooter company. "They’re lifestyle, household names that inspire joy, exhilaration, and creativity. Nearly every consumer in America has a fond summertime memory involving these brands, and we aim to exude that emotion with these exclusive designs." The new rides go well beyond the usual designs you see on a razor, which are usually sparsely adorned with simple color schemes. These take the familiar design of the collaborators throughout the scooter from handlebar to wheels. Though, the Sharpie one has a different vibe using the marker as inspiration rather than a branding opportunity. Now the guy down at the corner is definitely going to remember what your "the usual" bodega order includes.