Student's Love of Mayo Gets Way Out of Hand

The world is full of delightful weirdos. For instance, there's Mayo Boy, a young man who is a big fan of Arizona State basketball and using mayonnaise in an unexpected fashion. It's surprising, weird, definitely gross, and totally delightful.

Arizona State's famous Curtain of Distraction is set up to distract opposing players as they take free throws. It's featured outright strange occurrences. Last season, it facilitated an intense makeout session between two unicorns. It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia's Charlie Day jumped out from behind it dressed as a green man. Olympian Michael Phelps leaped out in a Speedo. Mission accomplished. It was all quite distracting.