Armored Truck Spills Cash Onto Highway, All Hell Breaks Loose

Getting an opportunity to make a little extra money during the holiday season is a welcome one for lots of people who feel a little cash-strapped after all the gift-buying and trip-booking. That may partly explain the chaos that erupted on a highway in New Jersey on Thursday morning, when an armored truck started spilling cash all over the road. People literally halted traffic and caused multiple accidents in hopes of snatching up as much free money as possible.
During the busy Thursday morning commute on Route 3 in East Rutherford, New Jersey, a Brinks armored truck cruising down the highway encountered some sort of door issue that caused it to start spilling cash out the back, according to Fox 5 NY. As you might imagine, a steady stream of green bills raining onto the pavement caught the attention of many on the road, some of whom decided to pull over and go full Frogger through oncoming traffic in an effort to collect whatever they could. The ensuing madness may have felt like an early Christmas present for some drivers, but it also ended up causing quite a few accidents, according to the East Rutherford Police.
Passengers on a commuter bus heading in the opposite direction had a front row seat for the antics and some took to social media to share video of the scene. In one clip, you can see several folks weaving through cars and trucks, scouring the ground for cash. You can also see at least one car with its front end smashed, and a man who appears to be wearing a Brinks uniform trying to retrieve as much as he can. According to some who were there, all kinds of denominations were up for grabs, with everything from $5, $20, and even $100 bills scattered about.
There's no word yet on how much money fell from the truck, or how much has been recovered. It's also not clear exactly how many crashes were caused as a result of the mad-dash for cash, but police were on the scene quickly, and are asking anyone with information or video of what went down to contact them.
For Christmas, can someone get Brinks some doors that actually work?
h/t Fox5NY
