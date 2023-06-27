Who Gets the Arm Rests in a Plane's Middle Seat? Nobody Can Agree

Kayak has done the hard work for the rest of us, and has surveyed 1,000 people to get some consensus on the Unspoken Rules of Air Travel. These rules include whether or not you're allowed to recline your seat, bring fast food on to the plane, and sleep on a stranger's shoulder. Among the rules Kayak delved into (and somehow the most divisive question of all!) was the highly contested subject of arm rests. Which arm rest belongs to who?

It turns out there is substantial disagreement on this matter. A middling 57% of respondents say that the middle seat is not entitled to both arm rests. "You are not allowed to claim both arm rests just because you're in the middle seat, because 57% of travelers think everybody has arms that need resting," the Kayak study reports. While that is still the majority, I have a question for the other 43% of respondents: What makes you think that it is OK to use both arm rests? Is it a both-is-better-than-none mindset? Is it the prize for your middle seat suffering? Elaborate.

Other questions on the survey elicited much more of a consensus among respondents. The survey resulted in a pretty overwhelming confirmation that we are allowed to recline our seats (with 88% of respondents saying it is OK) though about 33% say that reclining seats is only OK during long or overnight flights. Meanwhile, sleeping on a stranger’s shoulder is an absolute no-go, with 77% of respondents saying that they are not OK with that action.

Perhaps the most disturbing detail of this report was that one in five people are fine with passengers going to the restroom in-flight without shoes on. Ahh! Planes are not that clean, and airplane bathrooms are definitely not that clean! The Venn diagram of the splash zone and the surface area of an airplane bathroom is a perfect circle. Also, you really should not be going barefoot in planes in general, as I've extensively opined.

To see the complete report, which covers the unspoken rules of travel when you're at the airport, at the gate, boarding and deplaning, and in-flight, head over to KayakAirplaneMode.com. A quick study will help you and any unruly passengers in your life brush up on what sort of behavior is and is not acceptable.