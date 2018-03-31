Arnold Schwarzenegger Declares 'I'm Back' After Waking up From Heart Surgery

Few entertainers so closely mirror their trademark characters as well as esteemed Terminator and former Governor of California Arnold Schwarzenegger. In fact, Schwarzenegger's role in the 1984 sci/fi classic has become so interwoven with who he is IRL, that he apparently quoted it after pulling through a major heart surgery.
According to the Washington Post, after waking up in an anesthetic haze, Schwarzenegger's first words were: "I'm back."
You can't make this stuff up.
The surgery replaced a pulmonic valve in the actor's heart that had originally been repaired in 1997. Schwarzenegger was in stable condition on Friday night, according to his spokesperson Daniel Ketchell, who told reporters “Governor Schwarzenegger’s pulmonic valve was successfully replaced.”
Ketchell continued, telling the Post: “That 1997 replacement valve was never meant to be permanent, and has outlived its life expectancy, so he chose to replace it yesterday through a less-invasive catheter valve replacement.
One point of intrigue that probably hasn't been addressed concerning Arnold's heart: The valve replacement in 1997 kind of fashioned the former politician a bonafide cyborg, which is kind of cool and perfect.
Now that the Governator is on the mend, he can safely get back to work quarreling with Nickelback on Twitter.
