Aromatherapy Room Spray Sold at Walmart Recalled Due to Dangerous Bacteria

Walmart has issued a recall on an essential oil-infused room spray amid fears it may contain more than just a good scent. The Better Homes and Gardens Essential Oil-infused Aromatherapy Room Spray with Gemstones is being pulled off shelves due to dangerous bacteria inside containers.

According to the recall alert, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) conducted tests that found that a bottle of the spray contained Burkholderia pseudomallei—a hard to pronounce and potentially deadly bacteria. The bacteria causes melioidosis, a condition that can be hard for doctors to diagnose.

The CDC is investigating four confirmed melioidosis cases, including two recent deaths. The government agency hasn't yet confirmed the source of these infections, but the Better Homes and Gardens spray containing the same bacteria was found in at least one of the homes of an infected person.

The recall was issued on October 22, 2021, for roughly 3,900 bottles of the spray. Folks who find the spray in their house should double-bag the bottle, place it in a small box and return it to the Walmart store from which it was purchased. A refund will be issued.