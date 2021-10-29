Aromatherapy Room Spray Sold at Walmart Recalled Due to Dangerous Bacteria
Two people have died as a result of using this product.
Walmart has issued a recall on an essential oil-infused room spray amid fears it may contain more than just a good scent. The Better Homes and Gardens Essential Oil-infused Aromatherapy Room Spray with Gemstones is being pulled off shelves due to dangerous bacteria inside containers.
According to the recall alert, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) conducted tests that found that a bottle of the spray contained Burkholderia pseudomallei—a hard to pronounce and potentially deadly bacteria. The bacteria causes melioidosis, a condition that can be hard for doctors to diagnose.
The CDC is investigating four confirmed melioidosis cases, including two recent deaths. The government agency hasn't yet confirmed the source of these infections, but the Better Homes and Gardens spray containing the same bacteria was found in at least one of the homes of an infected person.
The recall was issued on October 22, 2021, for roughly 3,900 bottles of the spray. Folks who find the spray in their house should double-bag the bottle, place it in a small box and return it to the Walmart store from which it was purchased. A refund will be issued.
Below are the UPC codes and scents customers should be looking out for:
- 84140411420 Better Homes and Gardens (BHG) Gem Room Spray Lavender & Chamomile
- 84140411421 Better Homes and Gardens (BHG) Gem Room Spray Lemon and Mandarin
- 84140411422 Better Homes and Gardens (BHG) Gem Room Spray Lavender
- 84140411423 Better Homes and Gardens (BHG) Gem Room Spray Peppermint
- 84140411424 Better Homes and Gardens (BHG) Gem Room Spray Lime & Eucalyptus
- 84140411425 Better Homes and Gardens (BHG) Gem Room Spray Sandalwood and Vanilla
Walmart has stopped selling the spray while the issue is investigated. The CDC recommends anyone who has used the spray or has it in their home avoid trying to throw it away and wash their hands after handling the product. The agency also suggests washing anything on which the spray might have been used.